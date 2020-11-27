Don't let cartel derail bidding process for bankrupt DHFL, says Adani

Adani Group, in a communication to Dewan Housing Finance Corporation’s administrator, has said it has followed the due process in the auction and made the highest offer for the failed housing finance company so that the lenders get the highest value for the assets.

Saying it is ready to put more money on the table, the group said some of the rival bidders were preventing value maximisation and their deposits should be forfeited for doing so. A lending source said the group’s letter dated November 22 said its initial EoI (expression of interest) was only for the ...