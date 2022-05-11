Don't see inflation as challenge for tariff hike: Vi CEO Ravinder Takkar

-
ALSO READ
Share issue to govt expected in a month's time: Vi CEO Ravinder Takkar
Govt has no intention to run Vodafone Idea, says telecom firm's CEO
Won't wait 2 years, tariff hike likely in 2022: Vodafone Idea CEO
Affordable spectrum a must for 5G services, says Vodafone-Idea CEO
Vodafone Idea Q3 loss widens to Rs 7,231 cr; ARPU rises 5.2% QoQ
-
Vodafone Idea (Vi) management does not see inflation as an impediment for hiking mobile tariffs as it aims to grow its average revenue per user (ARPU) to Rs 200 in the short term.
Responding to an analyst query on tariff outlook and demand in a post result conference call, Vi managing director and CEO Ravinder Takkar said that telecom is an essential service and continues to be a small piece of overall consumer spend. He added that while there was a subscriber churn post tariff hike last November it was not significant. “I don’t see it as a challenge,” he said.
Takkar said the effect of 20 per cent tariff hike has been absorbed in the third and fourth quarter and that helped Vi to register growth in revenue and ARPU. Vi’s revenue and ARPU saw 5.4 per cent and 7.5 per cent sequential growth in fourth quarter FY 22.
Takkar said the company will continue to make focused investments to improve its network and improve its 4G coverage. The company spent around Rs 4500 crore in capex last fiscal. It expects the capex spend to increase this year with fresh fund infusion. The management however did not give specific capex guidance. Takkar said the company’s engagement with customers is high and it is incorrect to conclude that lower data or call volume is due to lack of engagement between the company and its customers.
Vi’s promoters Vodafone Group Plc and Aditya Birla group have pumped Rs 4500 crore equity in the company. The promoter stake which is currently at 74.99 per cent would reduce to 50 per cent after issuance of 33 per cent stake to government.
Talks with investors and banks for additional funds continue and the company expects to repay around Rs 8160 crore of debt in the next twelve months.
The company’s chief financial officer Akshaya Moondra said that loans would be repaid through internal accruals and cash margin that is being released following return of bank guarantees.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU