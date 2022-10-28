JUST IN
ArcelorMittal looks to supply steel for proposed bullet train project
Hindusthan National Glass lenders vote in favour of AGI Greenpac's plan
Maruti Suzuki's Q2 suggests a big bounce for auto sector stocks
JSW Energy Q2 net up 37% to Rs 466 cr; Parth Jindal joins board
Carborundum Universal consolidated Q2 net dips 8% to Rs 94 cr, sales up 34%
Tata Power net profit jumps 94% in Sept quarter on strong energy demand
SAIL inks pact with AAI for initiation of commercial flights from Rourkela
AM/NS India kicks off Rs 60,000-crore Gujarat's Hazira plant expansion
AMNS India to invest Rs 60,000 crore to expand Hazira plant: Chairman
Vedanta Q2 net profit falls 60% on higher expenses; revenue up 20%
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Loans to arms had Rs 1,755-crore impact on Reliance Capital in FY20: Audit
Business Standard

Wants to see business plan to tackle arrears, issues: Centre asks Voda Idea

Vi is also in talks with Indus Towers which has asked Vi to pay its dues of Rs 7,000 crore by November or face action

Topics
Vodafone Idea | 5G | Ravinder Takkar

Surajeet Das Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Vodafone Idea
Asked whether the DoT has a contingency plan if the Vi turnaround plan does not work out and the conversion does not go through, the official said that remains to be seen

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has asked Vodafone Idea (Vi) to come back to it with a business plan soon in light of its decision not to launch 5G services for now (unlike its competitors Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel) and in view of its assessment of the possible impact of BSNL’s impending launch of 4G in a few months and then 5G by August 15.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Vodafone Idea

First Published: Fri, October 28 2022. 23:31 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.