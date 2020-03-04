JUST IN
Coronavirus impact: Centre restricts exports of 13 APIs, formulations
Business Standard

DoT to issue notices as AGR receipts add up to only Rs 24,000 crore

With significant discrepancies cropping up in the AGR math, the industry may be facing a fresh round of dispute

Megha Manchanda & Surajeet Dasgupta  |  New Delhi 

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is preparing to issue fresh notices to telecom companies asking them how they had calculated their dues linked to adjusted gross revenue (AGR).

The notices, likely to be issued this week, have been prompted by the wide gap between payments made by the industry and the government estimates on AGR dues of telcos. “We have so far received Rs 24,000 crore from the companies, which is way less than the amount that we had derived. They (telecom companies) will have to explain as to how they arrived at their numbers,” a senior DoT ...

First Published: Wed, March 04 2020. 01:22 IST

