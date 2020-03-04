DoT to issue notices as AGR receipts add up to only Rs 24,000 crore

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is preparing to issue fresh notices to telecom companies asking them how they had calculated their dues linked to adjusted gross revenue (AGR).

The notices, likely to be issued this week, have been prompted by the wide gap between payments made by the industry and the government estimates on AGR dues of telcos. “We have so far received Rs 24,000 crore from the companies, which is way less than the amount that we had derived. They (telecom companies) will have to explain as to how they arrived at their numbers,” a senior DoT ...