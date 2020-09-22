Double-digit sales dip in anti-infective segment to weigh on Alkem Labs

Even as the BSE Healthcare sector has made substantial gains since the start of lockdown, India’s seventh-largest domestic healthcare company, Alkem Laboratories, is lagging peers. The company has given a return of 24 per cent as compared to the 77 per cent gain for the BSE Healthcare index.

The lower returns in the market is reflecting the operational performance of the company in recent months. For the trailing twelve months ended August, the company sales are down nearly eight per cent, while the Indian pharmaceutical market declined by just over two per cent during that ...