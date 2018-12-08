Double-digit spend to catapult domestic pharma growth in the next 5 years

Domestic pharma industry contributes to over 4 per cent to the gross domestic product, against the global average of 9 per cent. This makes India a country with one of the lowest medicine spends.

However, spend on medicines is projected to grow by 9-12% in the next five years compared to China’s 5-8%, which will thrust India forward to reach the list of top 10 countries. There are close to half a million people directly, and over a million people indirectly, employed in the domestic pharmaceutical industry. This makes India the second highest skilled biotech workforce ...