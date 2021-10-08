Dr Agarwals Eye Hospitals lines up Rs 1,000 cr investment, IPO in 24 months

-
ALSO READ
What is an IPO and how does the process work?
IPO frenzy can dent secondary market liquidity, cap market upside: Analysts
Zomato eyes raising $1.1 bn through initial public offering, files DRHP
Paras Defence IPO subscribed 318 times with bids worth Rs 38,021 crore
Govt shortlists four law firms to assist LIC IPO after failed first attempt
-
Chennai-based Dr Agarwals Eye Hospitals is planning to invest at least Rs 1,000 crore in expanding its footprint across the country by adding another 100 eye hospitals and around 500 outreach centers in the next three years. The company is also planning to go for an initial public offering (IPO) in 18-24 months.
On Friday, Aditya Jyot Eye hospital, one of Maharashtra’s leading eye care facilities, merged with Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, becoming the 100th centre of the eye hospital chain. “We are looking to expand our footprint to 200 hospitals and 500 outreach station in the next three years, at an investment of around Rs 1,000 crore,” said Adil Agarwal, chief executive officer of Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospitals. A large chunk of this investment is going to come in Maharshtra, where it is planning to come up with 20 eye hospitals and 100 outreach clinics in the next three years at an investment of Rs 300 crore.
He said that the company will raise the money from existing investors, internal accruals and by going for a fresh round of fundraising. “Once we achieve a sizable chunk of our expansion of at least 150 hospitals, we may go for an IPO in the next 18 to 24 months,” he added.
The Group’s presence spans across 11 countries and over 10 states in India. Its facilities are staffed by a team of over 400 ophthalmologists and 4,000 employees. The company claims to have treated over 12 million patients so far and also offer academic and research programmes in ophthalmology and related fields. The chain has been on a growth spree across the country, with more than 60 units added to its network in the past five years alone.
Aditya Jyot Eye Hospital is a four-storey facility in Wadala in Central Mumbai. The first NABH-accredited eye hospital in the city, it is one of the very few facilities with all specialities of eyecare under one roof, making cross consultation easy and seamless.
Dr Amar Agarwal, Chairman, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospitals, said: “We are absolutely delighted that Aditya Jyot eye Hospital, which is counted as among Mumbai’s top eyecare facilities, is now a part of Dr Agarwals Eye Hospitals. This is a very significant milestone for us as we have literally hit a century with this merger. Aditya Jyot Hospital becoming a part of our chain has taken our total tally of eyecare facilities across India and abroad to 100.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU