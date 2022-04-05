Dr Lal PathLabs unveils pilot project to transport blood samples via drones

Diagnostic services provider on Tuesday said it has launched a pilot project to use for transporting blood samples.

The use of would expand Dr Lal Pathlab's services to inaccessible locations, the company said in a statement.

Pilot projects are being launched across multiple remote, semi-urban and rural locations to experiment multiple-use cases that eliminate challenges like congestion due to traffic, poor road conditions and inaccessibility, it added.

"As the leader in diagnostic industry, is committed towards integration of new technologies into its existing logistics systems to further expedite sample collections. The use of could significantly speed-up regular and emergency medical care in rural areas and help save lives," Head Logistics & Home Collection Amit Aggarwal noted.

The company is initiating pilot projects in different parts of the country.

"If these first trial runs are successful, we are hopeful to expand drone sample collection services at scale across India soon," Aggarwal said.

