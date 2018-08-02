Dr Reddy's awaiting earnings trigger; resolution of FDA-related issues must

Dr Reddy’s better-than-expected June quarter performance, announced last week, may have been helped by a few one-offs. There were some positives too. Consequently, there have been gains in the stock, which is up about four per cent.

However, further gains would depend on the pace of new product launches, especially the restart of Subaxone generics. Sales in the company’s biggest market, North America (43 per cent of consolidated revenue), grew 10 per cent sequentially and six per cent year-on-year. Sales of the recently launched generic version of the multi-million ...