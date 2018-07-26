Dr Reddy's lab launches Hervycta biosimilar in India for cancer treatment

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Limited announced Thursday that it has launched (Trastuzumab), a biosimilar of Roche's Herceptin in India, indicated for the treatment of certain cancers.

Commenting on the launch, M V Ramana, CEO-Branded Markets at Dr Reddy's said,"We strive every day to do what matters most for patients. is a step forward in our effort to accelerate access to cancer patients in India, in the oncology biosimilar space."

Herceptin and its biosimilars had India sales of approximately Rs 2.90 billion for the most recent twelve months ending in December 2017, according to the company.

"The launch of will immensely benefit women in India who are suffering from HER2-positive breast cancer and are in need of access to high quality, affordable innovative medicines," Raymond De Vre, senior vice president and head, Biologics at Dr Reddy's said.