Dr Reddy's Laboratories renews focus on chronic segment; gets India head

Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) is trying to reform its domestic business with a renewed focus on the chronic segment. As a part of the strategy, the company is putting in place a new senior leadership team for India, including a new India business head and a marketing head, focussing on improving sales force productivity and adding marketing capabilities.

Domestic branded sales account for nearly 20 per cent of DRL’s overall sales. According to analysts, DRL’s domestic revenue grew by 15 per cent in the first nine months of FY19, which is better than ...