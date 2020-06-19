Dr Reddy's launches cancer drug Abiraterone Acetate in US market

JUST IN
BS Reporter  |  Hyderabad 

Dr Reddy's
The drug, which is used in cancer treatment, is a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Zytiga owned by Johnson & Johnson.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Limited today announced the launch of Abiraterone Acetate Tablets in the US market, following approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The drug, which is used in cancer treatment, is a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Zytiga owned by Johnson & Johnson.

Abiraterone Acetate is a significant launch for the company, as the Zytiga brand and generic market had US sales of approximately $454 million for the most recent twelve months ending in March 2020 according to IQVIA Health.
First Published: Fri, June 19 2020. 15:30 IST

