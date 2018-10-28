Dr Reddy's stock: Good Q2, positive outlook, drug launches are key triggers

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories’ (DRL’s) better-than-expected September quarter (Q2) profits helped Street sentiment as the stock closed up 0.4 per cent, even as the markets were volatile and fell by a per cent. The outlook too appears healthy, driven by cost efficiency measures and new drug launches.

For Q2, DRL’s net profit at Rs5.04 billion, up 77 per cent year-on-year, beat Bloomberg consensus estimates of Rs 3.36 billion by a mile. Even after excluding exceptional gains of Rs 464 million on account of sale of rights in the proprietary brand, Cloderm, and profit ...