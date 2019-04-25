Dream11 launches ad-free multi-sport aggregator platform FanCode

Fantasy sports platform has launched FanCode, an ad-free multi-sport aggregator platform, offering content, commerce and community engagement.

will be independently led by former head and Colaco will serve as chief business officer while Krishnan, who comes from Sony Pictures Network India, will be the chief strategy officer.

The platform is a result of the evolving pattern of sports consumption in India. Fan engagement with sports has extended significantly from being just information seekers to content creators, experience enthusiasts and much more. A fragmented market exists wherein a variety of content and commerce solutions are being offered by different platforms.

Harsh Jain, CEO and Co-Founder of said, “It has been fascinating to witness the evolving landscape of Indian sports and the rapid rise of fan engagement. Our latest offering, FanCode, aims to be the single aggregator platform that will connect the evolved sports audience with relevant sports products and services. Under the capable leadership of Yannick and Prasana, we can expect to see changing the way an Indian sports fan consumes sports online.”

aims to be the single aggregator platform that will connect the evolved sports audience with relevant sports products and services. Launched in March 2019, FanCode offers a personalised, ad-free, curated sports experience across news, live match scores, research-based insights, fantasy sports statistics, expert fantasy tips, in-depth game analysis and access to engage with other sports fans, all on a single platform.

Colaco said, “India has over 300 million online sports fans, of which 60 million+ use fantasy sports as their primary tool for engagement with their favourite sport. A comprehensive multi-sports content platform that provides in-game analysis, fantasy sports research, live match scores etc.is the need of the hour. In all likelihood, the next wave of growth in sports consumption will mainly be driven by fantasy sports and sports content platforms. FanCode is a futuristic project with great potential.”

Krishnan added, “The increasing popularity of sports leagues and fantasy sports has led to a significant rise in the demand for personalised, ad-free, multi-sports content, commerce and experiences. FanCode will soon become the single destination of choice for the avid sports fans in India.”