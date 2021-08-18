Fresh funding to boost DrinkPrime's safe and clean drinking water mission

DrinkPrime, a startup on a mission to make safe drinking water accessible and affordable to everyone, raised Rs 8 crores as part of their debt in June 2021. The company raised funding from the impact-focused lender, UC Inclusive Credit, and non-banking financial company, Western Capital.

Since its inception in 2016, DrinkPrime has constantly focused on its mission of improving access to clean and safe drinking water.

“We want to be the most convenient option when it comes to accessing safe drinking water,” said Vijender Reddy Muthyala, co-founder, and CEO, DrinkPrime.

“We, at DrinkPrime, are proud to serve more than 1 lakh users across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Delhi NCR.”

DrinkPrime was founded to provide a solution to the drinking water problem in India. With most of the water in the plastic cans being unsafe and with less than 5 per cent of Indians actually owning a water purifier, the problem is real.

“We found that DrinkPrime identified the need to provide a solution to one of the critical demands - access to safe and affordable drinking water in urban areas,” said Anil Kejriwal, founder, and CEO, Western Capital. “Their vision of a healthy India is what motivated us to support them.”

It has been five years since the brand embarked on the journey to make safe drinking water accessible and affordable to everyone. Today, people in seven cities depend on them to access drinking water a safer way. The firm had raised Rs 21 crores in the pre-series A funding round last year.

“We will utilise the funds to ensure that we serve more people in the country, thereby, bringing a change to the existing drinking water scenario,” said Manas Ranjan Hota, co-founder, and COO, DrinkPrime.

DrinkPrime wanted to change the traditional one-size-fits-all water purification process and the water purifier ownership landscape. They offer personalised water purifiers designed to perfectly purify drinking water depending on the water quality in an area.

“They purify water according to the TDS (total dissolved solids) of the area. This would create a huge impact on the ‘water space’,” said Deepak Srinivas, co-founder, and chief business officer, UC Inclusive Credit. “DrinkPrime is leading a change in the water consumption space, which is one of the key areas for us to invest and make an impact.”