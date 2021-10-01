Dubai Expo 2020: Dream Sports partners with govt to showcase India's growth

-
Dream Sports, a sports tech firm, announced its partnership with the Government of India to showcase India’s resurgence as a hub for growth, innovation and culture. The India Pavilion, one of the largest among 190 participating countries, at Expo 2020 Dubai, will display India’s fight against Covid-19 and the country’s emergence as a nerve centre for global business. Dream Sports will showcase the extensive opportunity that lies at the unique intersection of sports and technology, as well as bring to life the large-scale positive transformation that can be brought about through digital technology and innovation within the Indian sports ecosystem.
Uday Shankar, President of FICCI (Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry) said the India Pavilion will be a global platform for potential investors to experience this growth, leading opportunities, business achievements and cultural diversity with cutting-edge technologies. He said over the past seven years, the Government of India’s vision of AatmaNirbhar Bharat and Digital India has reaped benefits with multiple innovation hubs and over 50,000 registered startups, that have set the roadmap for India’s digital journey. “Dream Sports is one such success story,” said Shankar.
Harsh Jain, CEO and co-founder, Dream Sports, said the company’s vision is to ‘Make Sports Better’ through the confluence of sports and technology. “We hope to contribute significantly to India’s economy by growing the Fantasy Sports industry, investing in several sports companies, generating employment and supporting India’s athletes through our grassroots initiatives.”
Expo 2020, which was postponed for a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will commence today, and conclude on March 31, 2022.
