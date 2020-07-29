Durables makers script advertising narratives around new lockdown lifestyle

From treating homemakers with respect to offering families a way out of the tedium of daily chores, durables makers are scripting their advertising narratives around the new lockdown lifestyle.

Nothing about new launches, premium extensions, sleek looks or even discounts and offers—a far cry from the pre-pandemic advertising in the sector. Is this the way forward and does this also mark an end to the sector’s premiumisation pitch? Given that all the regular triggers on a typical consumer decision journey—from replacement purchases to celebratory and aspirational ...