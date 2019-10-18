E-cigarette ban: Phillip Morris develops an alternative to fill the gap

Smokers, don’t stub out all hope. E-cigarettes are banned but it’s still possible to find a less harmful alternative because global giant Phillip Morris has developed an alternative that may be coming to an outlet near you once it has been commercially launched.

The heated tobacco product does not involve use of electronic systems like e- cigarettes and consequently cannot fall under the ban imposed by the government on September 18. Nor does it involve combustion of tobacco, which means it reduces the harmful effect of smoking traditional cigarettes. Phillip Morris is ...