E-commerce tech firm Unicommerce to spend $5 mn on expanding global ops

Unicommerce, India’s largest e-commerce focused supply chain SaaS platform, said that it plans to invest $5 million towards strengthening international operations and further expanding its presence in various countries of Southeast Asia and the Middle-east. The company has been consistently investing and growing its international business and will continue to acquire more clients and forge ahead strategic partnerships in these markets. The firm said it has become a leader in India and was processing 20 per cent of the country’s e-commerce volumes. It now aims at establishing itself as a preferred choice of e-commerce and retail brands in these regions.

“After becoming a leader in the India market, we took a strategic decision to build our international presence,” said Kapil Makhija, CEO, “We decided to focus on emerging markets of the Middle-east and Southeast Asia as the e-commerce sector in these countries is on an upward growth trajectory.”

will be investing the money in the areas of product enhancement, setting up local offices, sales, and marketing along with hiring local talent in these regions. With its experience of over nine years and working with clients across sectors in India, said it has created a global product portfolio designed for any e-commerce business. The company has already acquired over 25 new clients in multiple markets of the Middle East and Southeast Asia such as Dubai, KSA, Kuwait, Singapore, Philippines and Malaysia. The current investment will further empower the company to accelerate its expansion plans and achieve a 400 per cent growth in overseas business. As part of the aggressive growth strategy, the company also plans to commence operations in newer markets within these regions.

“We spent the initial time researching about the market so that we could get our product ready for these markets. Now we are in a position to accelerate our international business at a lightning-fast speed with strong capital infusion focused on client acquisition, creating brand awareness, and continuous product development,” said Makhija. “We have received a phenomenal response for all our products in these regions and we are already working with some of the reputed of Southeast Asia and the Middle-east.”

Unicommerce said it is positioned to provide e-commerce supply chain technology cloud solutions to help industry players of all sizes to manage their business efficiently. The company has worked with over 15,000 customers across India, Middle-east, and Southeast Asia and processes over 1 million daily transactions. It offers supply chain solutions with over 150 pre-existing integrations, making it a plug-and-play solution for e-tailers. The company has integrated its solution with marketplaces, logistics service providers in these regions such as Lazada, Amazon.ae, JollyChic, Shopee, NinjaVan, Fleet.ph, XDE, Aramex and DHL.