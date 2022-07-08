e-con Systems opens new site in Bengaluru, eyes $10 million funding

-
ALSO READ
Demand for CXOs doubles as companies race to hire top executives: Report
High attrition, employee cost casts spell on IT stks; buy on dips: Analysts
From hiring to managing attrition, how tech is tackling knotty HR problems
IndiGo ramps up hiring across roles in growth push, starts culture training
Agnipath hiring: Armed forces must avoid the track Indian Railways took
-
Embedded vision camera producer e-con Systems on Monday said it was in the final stages of raising $10 million in funding from Private Equity (PE) investors after recently opening a new center in Bangalore.
The Chennai-headquartered firm aims to grow its employee base by 50 per cent to 600 people by the end of 2023. “This new investment will be utilised for an aggressive expansion spree, which will include geographical expansion of the sales force as well as strengthening and growing its R&D team,” the company said in a statement.
The company said it was “very bullish” on the growth prospects for its embedded vision solutions and it would leverage the adoption of AI processing across the sectors. “Embedded vision is transforming every single industry from manufacturing, agriculture, logistics, transportation, sports, health care, life sciences, and so on,” it added.
Ashok Babu, Co-Founder, and President of e-con Systems India Pvt Ltd, said along with the cameras from e-con, the new facility would also offer customized solutions and complete system-level solutions to build their entire product.
“We are seeing that Indian companies are leading the embedded vision-enabled transformation with their new products and solutions. For example, the e-commerce industry has germinated many companies in India offering autonomous mobile robots, vision guidance robots, etc, which are powered by embedded vision solutions, and with our new office in Bangalore, we will be part of the India Growth Story,” he said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU