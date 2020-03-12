Earnings dip after coronavirus may test corporate India's resilience

The next few months will test the financial resilience of corporate India, as India Inc is staring at a sharp cut in revenues and earnings thanks to a combination of the recent fall in commodity and energy prices, and lower demand for goods and services because of the economic disruption caused by the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19).

Analysts see an immediate impact for companies in metals and mining, and oil and gas sectors. However, risk aversion in the financial markets could also impact capital guzzling companies in sectors like non-banking finance and infrastructure. “The recent ...