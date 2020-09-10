JUST IN
New hiring at RIL starts tapering, standalone employee count declines
ONGC, OIL earnings hinge on upside in crude prices as production stagnates

With not much upside in output and gas prices weak, earnings are expected to be under pressure

Topics
ONGC | OIL India | Crude Oil Prices

Ujjval Jauhari  |  New Delhi 

As crude oil slipped from over $45 on September 1 to below the $40 mark on Wednesday, concerns on Indian Oil and gas upstream producers such as ONGC have increased. Shares of ONGC are trading about 10 per cent lower in September, while Oil India is down marginally.

Though Street sentiment had improved earlier with oil prices rebounding from lows of $20 a barrel in March to $42-$45 levels recently, and ONGC's shares gaining 36 per cent from March lows till August, for further upside in the stock it is necessary that oil prices firm up again. ONGC has already seen its net crude ...

First Published: Thu, September 10 2020. 20:01 IST

