Earnings pressure hits auto component companies' share prices

Auto component companies such as Bharat Forge, Motherson Sumi and Ramkrishna Forgings, which cater to the North American heavy truck market, will be impacted by the slowdown in volumes that have declined 42 per cent year-on-year in December 2018.

After hitting a high in August last year, Class 8 truck volumes in the North American market are down for the second consecutive month and are among the lowest levels in nearly two years. The segment is critical for players such as Bharat Forge as it accounts for 20 per cent of the company’s standalone revenues and is among its more ...