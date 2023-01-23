EaseMyTrip to establish offline retail stores through franchise model

on Monday announced that it would start establishing offline retail stores under a model in India. Through Franchise, the online travel tech firm will "allow the customers to have an in-store retail experience", it said in a regulatory filing.

With Franchise, the company is tapping a new set of offline customers that will enable it to expand its reach. Within its commercial ambit, the target audience it aspires to reach out to are the walk-in customers.

To establish a franchise, a person must have a "strong network" of high-net individuals (HNIs), a cluster of customers, a network of societies and associations, and "an ability to generate a substantial amount of walk-in business".

"The pre-requirements would include: knowledge about travel vertical, sales, customer services, good network of customer base and local contacts," the company said.

Rikant Pittie, co-founder at EaseMyTrip, said, "EaseMyTrip model is born with a simple idea of catering to the different set of customers who likes to be assisted face-to-face and are not internet savvy. With EaseMyTrip Franchise, our focus is to provide a meet-and-greet experience which is a one-of-a-kind in the travel industry."

Products and services that will be offered under the EaseMyTrip will include flight booking, group fares, hotels, holidays, IRCTC (rail booking), cabs, buses, cruises, charters, and visas.

"This will help the brand with trust and brand building through offline personnel support and demonstrations of products and services to customers, while also helping them with booking and confirmation without facing any hassles," Pittie added.

The company will provide support in onboarding, liasoning, managing and marketing.