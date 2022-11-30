JUST IN
Business Standard

Easing raw material prices likely to aid margins of Asian Paints

Sales performance in the festival season was muted; volumes expected to recover

Topics
Asian Paints | Paint brands | Paint companies

Ram Prasad Sahu  |  Mumbai 

Asian Paints
With crude oil prices falling to their lowest levels this year, raw material costs for paint companies are expected to decline

After a 15 per cent fall from its highs towards the end of September, the stock of Asian Paints has been trading flat-to-marginally higher since then. Margin concerns due to a spike in raw material prices, down-trading by customers and higher competitive pressures led to pressure on the stock.

First Published: Wed, November 30 2022. 19:45 IST

`
