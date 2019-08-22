Eateries say no to revised plan of Zomato Gold, want deep discounts to end

The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) has refused to accept a modified version of Zomato’s Gold membership plan. The new plan was revealed in an email by founder Deepinder Goyal to partner restaurants on Wednesday.

NRAI has made it clear it wants deep discounting to end and therefore would not rejoin the Gold scheme. Chalking out 10 points of improvement in the email, a copy of which was examined by Business Standard, Zomato assured restaurants that Gold post September 15 would be revamped. The premium membership allows customers to avail free dishes and drinks ...