Ecom Express aims to have 50% of its fleet transitioned to EVs by 2025

Limited, a leading technology-enabled end-to-end logistics solutions provider to the e-commerce industry, said that it plans to have 50 per cent of its last-mile fleet transitioned to electric vehicles by 2025. To further strengthen its position as a sustainable company in the industry, it announced the deployment of E-bikes in Jaipur and Hyderabad to complement its push into electric vehicles.

The adoption of electric vehicles is a part of Ecom Express’ larger sustainability goals to reduce carbon footprint and continue to be a responsible delivery partner to the e-commerce industry.

“We are thrilled to have added as a step towards our journey of achieving 50 per cent electric fleet in the last mile by 2025,” said T.A. Krishnan, chief executive officer and co-founder, Limited. “I believe that this is a progressive step toward sustainable green logistics and reasserts our commitment to a safer environment.

has been working to put in place the infrastructure to support the EV roll-out including the charging facility. The company already has a fleet of Electric 3-wheelers running in Delhi NCR for the last two years in the first mile and had trialled successfully the use of electric bikes in the last mile. The company is also working with a number of players across the EV ecosystem on making the logistics greener and sustainable for the environment.

“Sustainable mobility is a catalyst to revolutionize the logistics and transportation sector,” said Krishnan. “At Ecom Express, we are looking to create greater avenues to make sustainable deliveries. The use of the electric bikes marks the beginning of our efforts to make our last-mile delivery greener.”

Headquartered in Gurugram, Ecom Express was incorporated in 2012 by T.A. Krishnan, Manju Dhawan, K. Satyanarayana and Late Sanjeev Saxena with over 100 years of cumulative experience in the Indian logistics and distribution industry. Ecom Express has its presence in all 28 states of the country and operates across over 27,000 PIN codes in India. Through its deep reach strategy, the company has the capability to deliver to over 95 per cent of India’s population. The firm has raised a total of $485.4 million in funding over 6 rounds, according to data platform Crunchbase.