Economy likely to see cyclical upturn, says DSP Investment Managers' Sambre

The economy is likely to see a cyclical upturn from the second half of the current financial year, which bodes well for the broader markets going forward, says Vinit Sambre, head - equities and fund manager, DSP Investment Managers.

In an interview with Ashley Coutinho, Sambre said while valuations of the Nifty 50 index are rich compared to historical averages, pockets of value are available in sectors such as financials, healthcare, IT and agri inputs. Edited excerpts: What is your outlook for the market? What are the key risks to watch out for? FY21 results from corporate India ...