HDFC Life reports 19% jump in Q2 earnings as policy sales pick up
Q2 results: Motilal Oswal Financial Services' PAT up 11% to Rs 509 crore
Economy positive, demand all across: Shriram Transport Finance CEO

Good demand for used vehicles in rural market, says Umesh Revankar in interview

Shine Jacob 

Economy positive, demand all across: Shriram Transport Finance CEO
Umesh Revankar vice chairman and managing director Shriram Transport Finance Company

Vehicle financier Shriram Transport Finance Company (STFC) has its business growing as demand rises vehicles. Umesh Revankar, the company’s vice chairman and managing director, said loan growth for the consolidated entity, formed by STFC’s merger with Shriram City Union Finance (SCUF), will be around 15 per cent. Revankar told Shine Jacob the company is ready for the merger.

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 16:37 IST

`
