ED quizzes senior Paytm executives over due diligence in betting scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) grilled senior officials of financial technology company Paytm, including the chief financial officer, early this week for failing to exercise due diligence while facilitating remittances of companies indulged in online betting scam.

This follows the money laundering case filed by the agency on Saturday against entities, including Dokypay Technology and Linkyun Technology, for allegedly running illegal online betting apps linked to China. The agency had also frozen four HSBC Bank accounts of these firms. “The questioning happened ...