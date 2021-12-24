ED slaps Rs 80-cr fine on Magma HDI, Sanjay Chamria, Mayank Poddar

The Enforcement Directorate has slapped an aggregate penalty of Rs 80 crore on Magma HDI General Insurance, Sanjay Chamria, and Mayank Poddar for breach of provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Regulations.
The action pertains to the matter concerning the capital raise in 2012 in Magma HDI and Poonawalla Fincorp (Erstwhile Magma Fincorp), according to the stock exchange.
Chamria and Poddar were directors of Magma HDI at that time. The split of the penalty amount is Rs 60 crore for Magma HDI, Rs 10 crore for Sanjay Chamria, and Rs 10 crore Mayank Poddar. The total amount of penalty of Rs 80 crore is to be deposited within 45 days from the date of receipt of this order.
Sanjay Chamria, in response to a query on the action, said: “The firm has filed detailed response on the matter in the exchanges when the order was received. It’s quite self-explanatory. I don’t have any further comments to offer.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU