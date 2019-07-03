ED summons chief rating officers of ICRA and CARE in IL&FS probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is keeping an eye on rating agencies, has issued a summons to the chief rating officers of ICRA and CARE Ratings in connection with the money-laundering probe into the activities of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS). The officers have been asked to appear before the agency on Thursday in its Mumbai office.

According to sources, the officers have to explain why IL&FS got the highest level of creditworthiness. An ED official said, “We have called them to know how they assigned the AAA rating to IL&FS and whether they ...