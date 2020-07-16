Ed-Tech firm uFony raises funds from Chennai Angels for School Diary

uFony Services, a Pune-based Ed-Tech company, has raised from The Chennai Angels and other independent investors for School Diary, an interactive platform that brings education to smartphones. Deal value was not disclosed.

School Diary is a user-friendly platform that caters to K12 schools, helping them engage students and conduct classes virtually without compromising on privacy.

It is an integrated virtual classroom with online teaching, virtual PTMs, instant academic and non-academic updates, and even an online store where parents can shop for school products. The platform also has an administrator interface to collect online payments, automate accounting, manage transport, track live busses, monitor driver/staff behavior, manage payroll, inventory & accounts, and much more.

The company provides SAAS solutions to over 1,000 educational institutes including colleges, schools, coaching, pre-schools, and daycares across 10 countries.