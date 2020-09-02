Edelweiss arm secures $350 mn investment from Ontario Teachers' Pension

-
Edelweiss Group on Wednesday said it secured an investment of $350 million from Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board, Canada’s largest single-profession pension plan, in its alternate investment arm.
The investment, about Rs 2,600 crore in rupee terms, will be deployed in Edelweiss Alternate Asset Advisors’ (EAAA), a platform that manages about $3.8 billion of assets under management in performing credit, distressed credit, and infrastructure yield funds.
EAAA is part of Edelweiss Asset Management, which manages customer assets of about Rs 1 trillion across alternatives, mutual funds and distressed assets. The fund will be utilised to “focus on performing and distressed private credit investment opportunities in the Indian market,” Edelweiss said in a statement.
Global companies that have invested in EAAA include Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec (CDPQ) and Allianz Investment management.
