JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Hit hard by lockdown, three-wheeler makers stare at long road to recovery
Business Standard

Edelweiss arm secures $350 mn investment from Ontario Teachers' Pension

The investment will be deployed in Edelweiss Alternate Asset Advisors' (EAAA), a platform that manages AUM of $3 billion

Topics
Edelweiss | Edelweiss Asset Management

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

edelweiss financial services
EAAA is part of Edelweiss Asset Management, which manages customer assets of about Rs 1 trillion across alternatives, mutual funds and distressed assets.

Edelweiss Group on Wednesday said it secured an investment of $350 million from Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board, Canada’s largest single-profession pension plan, in its alternate investment arm.

The investment, about Rs 2,600 crore in rupee terms, will be deployed in Edelweiss Alternate Asset Advisors’ (EAAA), a platform that manages about $3.8 billion of assets under management in performing credit, distressed credit, and infrastructure yield funds.

EAAA is part of Edelweiss Asset Management, which manages customer assets of about Rs 1 trillion across alternatives, mutual funds and distressed assets. The fund will be utilised to “focus on performing and distressed private credit investment opportunities in the Indian market,” Edelweiss said in a statement.

Global companies that have invested in EAAA include Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec (CDPQ) and Allianz Investment management.
First Published: Wed, September 02 2020. 20:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU