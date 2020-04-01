JUST IN
Ashok Leyland domestic sales skid 91% in March, Eicher total sales dip 83%
Business Standard

Edelweiss promoters hike stake via open market purchases amid price rout

Acquire shares worth Rs 1.54 cr in a move aimed at boost investor confidence in the firm, whose shares have shed 54% so far in 2020

Samie Modak  |  Mumbai 

The move is to boost investor confidence in Edelweiss, whose shares have come off by 54 per cent so far in 2020.

Edelweiss Financial Services promoters Rashesh Shah and Venkatchalam Ramaswamy have increased their stake in the company by acquiring shares worth Rs 1.54 crore through the open market.

On Wednesday, the stock rose 5 per cent to end at Rs 40. In the latest market out, financial services firm are one of the worst hit.

Edelweiss promoters join host of other insiders who have bought shares from the open market to stem the share price rout. Some companies have announced buybacks to provide a floor to the stock price.
First Published: Wed, April 01 2020. 17:27 IST

