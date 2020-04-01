Edelweiss promoters hike stake via open market purchases amid price rout

-
Edelweiss Financial Services promoters Rashesh Shah and Venkatchalam Ramaswamy have increased their stake in the company by acquiring shares worth Rs 1.54 crore through the open market.
The move is to boost investor confidence in Edelweiss, whose shares have come off by 54 per cent so far in 2020.
On Wednesday, the stock rose 5 per cent to end at Rs 40. In the latest market out, financial services firm are one of the worst hit.
Edelweiss promoters join host of other insiders who have bought shares from the open market to stem the share price rout. Some companies have announced buybacks to provide a floor to the stock price.
