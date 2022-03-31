Edtech firm Vedantu launches platform for immersive live learning

Vedantu, which provides live online learning, has launched a programme that the unicorn says is the world’s most interactive and effective classroom.

W.A.V.E 2.0, the firm said, is a patented technology seeks to make quality education accessible to all children. It measures more than 100 parameters using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to drive student engagement, teaching effectiveness, and learning outcomes.

“We are determined to provide the best education for students with our patented technology. Since its inception, W.A.V.E has been used by over 4000 teachers to teach 24 million students for 70 million hours. And these students came from over 7300 cities and towns, that’s almost 92 per cent of the total cities and towns in India,” said Vamsi Krishna, CEO and co-founder, of Vedantu.

The ‘Milestone, Report Card, and Leaderboard’ features encourage students to perform better. Teachers can trigger a report card during certain milestone events in class for students to understand statistics around their quiz attempts. ‘Leaderboard’ is an A-game feature that ranks students in a Top 15 list basis the points that they accrue by participating and getting correct answers in an activity.