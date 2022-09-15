Edtech start-up Leverage Edu plans to double workforce in next 12 months

-
ALSO READ
Leverage Edu raises $22 mn in Series B funding at $120 mn valuation
Edtech startup Kreedo raises $2.3 million in pre-Series A funding
Why are top PSU companies not hiring?
Edtech startup Creative Galileo raises $7.5 million in Series A funding
Gender disparity: Harder for women to re-enter job market, shows EPFO data
-
Global study abroad platform Leverage Edu has announced that it will double its workforce of 1,500 people in the next 12 months. The company has grown 20x since January 2022 and is expected to rake in a revenue of Rs 100 crore in FY 2023, the firm said in a statement.
The start-up has hired over 1,000 employees in the last 12 months and has also quadrupled its workforce during the pandemic, the statement said. The company is now focused on bolstering its newly launched finance vertical, Fly Finance.
“Our hiring strategy is in sync with our growth plans, but we continue to focus on retention and employee welfare. We want Leverage Edu to be a transformational experience for everyone. We have recently introduced the eighth virtue to our culture, which is always to be ‘counsellor-first’ to reinforce that the company's values are as much people-first as they are #StudentFirst,” said Akshay Chaturvedi, founder and CEO of Leverage Edu.
This comes after Leverage Edu raised $22 million in series B funding in March earlier this year, bringing the firm to a valuation of $120 million.
The New Delhi-headquartered firm claims a user base of 9 million students every month. Further, the platform has fueled more than 15,000 success stories to date and is partnered with more than 500 universities across UK, Australia, New Zealand, USA and Canada, the statement said.
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Thu, September 15 2022. 20:00 IST