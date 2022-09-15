JUST IN
Business Standard

Edtech start-up Leverage Edu plans to double workforce in next 12 months

This comes after Leverage Edu raised $22 million in series B funding in March earlier this year, bringing the firm to a valuation of $120 million

Topics
Leverage Edu | EdTech | Startups

Aryaman Gupta  |  New Delhi 

jobs
Photo: iStock

Global study abroad platform Leverage Edu has announced that it will double its workforce of 1,500 people in the next 12 months. The company has grown 20x since January 2022 and is expected to rake in a revenue of Rs 100 crore in FY 2023, the firm said in a statement.

The start-up has hired over 1,000 employees in the last 12 months and has also quadrupled its workforce during the pandemic, the statement said. The company is now focused on bolstering its newly launched finance vertical, Fly Finance.

“Our hiring strategy is in sync with our growth plans, but we continue to focus on retention and employee welfare. We want Leverage Edu to be a transformational experience for everyone. We have recently introduced the eighth virtue to our culture, which is always to be ‘counsellor-first’ to reinforce that the company's values are as much people-first as they are #StudentFirst,” said Akshay Chaturvedi, founder and CEO of Leverage Edu.

This comes after Leverage Edu raised $22 million in series B funding in March earlier this year, bringing the firm to a valuation of $120 million.

The New Delhi-headquartered firm claims a user base of 9 million students every month. Further, the platform has fueled more than 15,000 success stories to date and is partnered with more than 500 universities across UK, Australia, New Zealand, USA and Canada, the statement said.
First Published: Thu, September 15 2022. 20:00 IST

