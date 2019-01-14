Education start-up LeverageEdu raises funding from Blume, DSG Consumer

LeverageEdu, an education-technology start-up, has raised pre-series A funding from Ventures and DSG Consumers Partners, it announced on Monday.

This follows a seed round raised by the New Delhi-based start-up in 2017, led by Anand Sankeshwar, the managing director of VRL logistics.

is a platform for students looking for career advice and counselling. It has mentors from different streams that are matched intelligently with students seeking advice. The platform is popular among students looking to join foreign universities, with about 80,000 visiting it every month, said co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Akshay Chaturvedi.

"Over the past 12 months, we have grown from a college admissions platform to a full-stack career growth company, which helps students starting Grade 8 with mentorship and assessments, moves to high schoolers and college goers applying to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, and goes right up to young professionals seeking high-end career advice from best-matched experts on our marketplace," said Chaturvedi.

Since its launch in 2017, has now ventured into helping students with exclusive scholarships, educational loans, forex and VISA, and more, through multiple global partnerships. "International study is a massively underserved market, and our largest category continues to be 'Study Abroad', so we will go deeper there. We want to be a one-stop shop, from discovery to dorm room," Chaturvedi added.