Edutainment startup SP Robotic Works raises $3 mn in Series-A round

Edutainment startup, Works has raised $3 million in led by Mount Judi India Growth Fund. The funding round had additional participation from BCCL and its existing investors Indian Angel Network and multiple Angel Investors like Ajai Chowdhry (founder, HCL), Raman Roy (chairman and managing director-Quatrro). The funds raised will be used to strengthen and amplify the company's user base and expand the product portfolio.

Works, a D2C (direct to consumer) company founded by Sneha Priya and Pranavan S, raised their first seed investment in 2016. Its online intelligent platform enables fun practical learning using hands-on experiments in personalized, seamless and interactive pedagogy with 3D Animations to engage students.

“The aim is to encourage children to develop a liking for the practical aspect of concepts that will enable a boost in their cognitive, problem solving and logical thinking skills,” said Sneha Priya, Co-Founder and CEO at Works. “The funding will help us to further take this ambition to new heights and diversify our product portfolio and strengthen our user base.”

The company uses its unique pedagogy to engage its students in robotics, drone and coding technologies. It plans to foray into math and science with this SPRW also plans to utilise this funding for talent acquisition in order to expand its current team strength to over 150.

“SP Robotics is all about bringing problem solving ability to students,” said Naga Prakasam, lead angel investor, Indian Angel Network.

SP Robotic Works has an active online community of students in the age group bracket of 7 to 17. It has designed reusable learning kits, enabling children to assemble, build algorithms and see their code in action through a robot or drone making it more interesting and fun.

“We appreciate the practical and hands-on learning pedagogical approach at affordable fees, which enable more children to enjoy during the learning process,” said Vedamoorthy Namasivayam, general partner, at Mount Judi India Growth Fund.