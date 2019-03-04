Eicher Motors: Higher costs, workers strike, weak demand led to sharp fall

With volumes down 14 per cent in February, compared to the year-ago period, Eicher Motors’ two-wheeler numbers were the worst among listed peers. Led by domestic volumes which were down 16 per cent, the year-on-year (YoY) fall in sales was the worst in over five years. One of the reasons for the drop was a strike at its Oragadam facility in Tamil Nadu, which hit production of 3,200 units.

However, operations are back to normal after the nine-day strike. Analysts say that even after adjusting for loss in production, the supplies to distributors have been on the weaker side. With ...