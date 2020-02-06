Eicher Motors may face speed breaker on margin front; stock rises 4%

The Eicher Motors stock rose 4 per cent on Thursday, following a steady performance in the December quarter (Q3). The company gained market share in the motorcycle segment, given volumes fell across the market. Growth was strong on a sequential basis, led by expansion of its network both in the large format as well as studio stores.

The firm launched variants and offered customised options to improve volumes. From a small base, export volumes jumped year-on-year, led by new products such as the 650cc twins and the Himalayan. The firm is expanding exports to markets such as Brazil, ...