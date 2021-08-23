Eicher Motors re-appoints Enfield's turnaround man Siddhartha Lal as MD

After a setback from shareholders, Eicher's board announced a relief for Siddhartha Lal as it decided to reappoint him as the managing director of the company, with a revised remuneration package.

The decision will be subject to shareholder approval and the Board will go back to them for fresh approval through postal ballot, the company said in a stock exchange filing. The board has now approved a revised remuneration structure for the managing director, with a maximum cap of 1.5 per cent of profits.

This comes after shareholders voted down the reappointment and pay hike of 10 per cent for Lal at the company's annual general meeting held on August 17. The company cited that the primary concern with the investors was not Lal's reappointment as managing director or the proposed compensation, it was the lack of clarity regarding the enabling provision that potentially allowed payment of remuneration upto 3 per cent of profits.

"Over the last four years, we have had the same limit of 3 per cent, but in reality have paid only a fraction of that amount. The actual remuneration during FY2021 was at 1.04 per cent of profits, with the preceding years being at a lower percentage," the statement clarified.

Another important aspect that was highlighted that in FY21, Lal got a hike of around 9.97 per cent when the median employee hike was just 1 per cent.

The remuneration increase in FY21 is in line with the average 9.7 per cent increment given to all company employees for the year. The median, which is a measure of central tendency, is impacted by entry and exits of employees," said Manvi Sinha, Independent Director, and Chairperson of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee at

During FY21, 267 employees joined the company, out of which 77 per cent were hired at below the median salary and 284 employees exited the company out of which 66 per cent were drawing higher than the median salary. Owing to this, despite there being a 9.7 per cent average increase in salaries in FY21, the median shows an increase of just 1 per cent, the statement said.

The decision to reappoint Lal was taken unanimously by the board today, with effect from May 1, 2021.

Lal was credited for reviving the brand image of Royal Enfield since he took charge as the managing director of the company in 2006-07. The annual sales volume in the two-wheeler segment, which was a mere 32,612 units in 2006-07, increased over 17-fold to 609,403 in 2020-21. The two-wheeler sales volume had even touched 822,724 in 2018-19, just before the pandemic affected sales across the world. Interestingly, his remuneration increased multifold from a mere Rs 1.06 crore in 2010 to Rs 21.12 crore in 2020-21.

"Since taking over as MD & CEO of EML in 2006, Siddhartha has been instrumental in building this foundation and a razor sharp business focus for EML. His first major initiative was to shed a wide number of under-performing businesses in the portfolio, and to focus on Royal Enfield motorcycles and Eicher trucks and buses," said S Sandilya, Chairman of

The company has grown from Rs 375 crore revenues in calender year 2009 to Rs 8,720 crores consolidated revenues in FY2021, while the subsidiary JV with Volvo - VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd had a revenue of Rs 8,676 crore. This has resulted in unprecedented shareholder value growth of over 17,500 per cent in 12 years; from a market capitalization of Rs 400 crores in October 2008 to Rs 70,753 crore now, Sandilya said.

In line with the excellent financial performance in FY 2020-21, the company has distributed a record 1700 per cent dividend to its shareholders, Sandilya added.

Earlier in the day, the Royal Enfield employees union came out in public, seeking his re-appointment, stating he was good for the company and employees.

The support comes from the union, affiliated to Working People Trade Union Congress (WPTUC), that was at loggerheads with the management over various issues including alleged non-payment of bonus and recognition of the union. “We want him to continue as the managing director as he was good in terms of employee welfare and also played a major role in developing Royal Enfield as an iconic brand,” R Sampath, vice-president, Royal Enfield Employees Union (REEU) told Business Standard.