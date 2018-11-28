EKKI to foray into the Saudi Arabia market, eyes $1 million revenue

-
Coimbatore-based EKKI is planning to foray into Saudi Arabia, with a partnership with a local Saudi Distribution Group. The company expects around $1 million revenue.
Kanishka Arumugam, director marketing and business development, EKKI, said that the company is in advanced talks with a few companies and likely to sign up before the year end.
The company will be catering the agriculture, building services and public utilities markets. The market will be catered by company's four production facilities in Coimbator. The products will be sold under EKKI brand. The group has two brands, EKKI & DECCAN in India, he said.
Given that Saudi Arabia is one of the largest markets in the GCC, EKKI has plans to penetrate the market and strengthen its regional presence by offering a lineup of pumps and products designed to local consumers.
“Our partners in-depth market knowledge and long-standing experience will help EKKI identify gaps and successfully meet consumer demands,” said Arumugam adding that the company is looking at a revenue of $1 million in the next three years time from this market.
