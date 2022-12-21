JUST IN
Business Standard

Electric bus maker PMI looking to sell stake to strategic investor/PE fund

An independent financial advisor has valued the company at Rs 2,000-2500 crore

Surajeet Das Gupta  |  New Delhi 

PMI Electro Mobility, PMI
Photo: Twitter

PMI Electro Mobility Solutions, one of the largest electric bus makers in the country, is looking for a strategic investor/private equity fund to pick up a stake in the company. An independent financial advisor has valued the company at Rs 2,000-2500 crore, the company said.

First Published: Wed, December 21 2022. 15:25 IST

