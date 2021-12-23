Electric scooter start-up Ather Energy scales up expansion in Kerala

-
Electric scooter maker Ather Energy has announced the launch of its third retail outlet in Kerala, scaling up in one of its largest markets.
The new outlet called Ather Space in Pattom, Thiruvananthapuram, provides customer support and an overview of the company’s scooters. The Ather 450X and the Ather 450 Plus will be available for test ride and purchase at the outlet, which the company will run in association with Popular Vehicles & Services.
The outlet will be the Ather’s third store in the state, after the ones in Kochi and Kozhikode. The company is expanding in the state, encouraged by the response it got for Ather 450X and 450 Plus electric scooters.
“Kerala is one of the largest markets for Ather Energy, with a high rate of EV adoption, and the market acceptance for premium electric two-wheelers has been encouraging,” said Ravneet Singh Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy. “We also aim to launch 10 new retail stores in Kerala by March 2023."
Ather has installed charging points in Thiruvananthapuram’s Thycaud, Kazhakootam, Panavila, Nemom and Plamoodu. The company plans to strengthen its retail operations by expanding to 100 cities with around 150 experience centres by March 2023.
"Ecomarq, the EV subsidiary of Popular Vehicles and Services, is delighted to partner with Ather Energy. Customers in Kerala are increasingly looking to switch to electric vehicles since they provide exceptional value for money,” said Naveen Philip, managing director of Popular Vehicles & Services.
