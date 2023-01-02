Electric two-wheeler sales cross 600,000-mark in 2022, shows data

Electric two-wheeler (E2W) crossed the 600,000 units sales target and achieved a market penetration of four per cent in the calendar year (CY) 2022, according to VAHAN data.

As per the data, 620,000 two-wheelers units were registered in the country, up a staggering 300 per cent over 2021, when only 153,523 units were registered, and e-vehicle penetration was just one per cent.

The sale target of half million was achieved on the back of high sales from Ola, Okinawa, Hero Electric, and Ampere, which sold more than 65,000 units each in 2022. These players hold 60 percent of the total E2W market in the country.

The total number of two-wheelers (internal combustion engines and electric) registered in CY 2022 stands at 15.4 million vehicles, up by 13 per cent as against the same period, last year.

In the first 9-months of financial year 2022-23, with an average sale of 56,000 units per month, overall 506,000 E2W were sold.

Though the overall E2W players have sold the highest ever units this year, the industry is facing challenges in meeting the sales forecasts, as per industry players.

Hero Electric, one of the three EV players to have touched the mark of selling 100 thousand units in 2022, feels that the EV industry needs to be protected from headwinds that came from the businesses that felt the heat of the exponential EV growth.

Explaining the hurdles, Chief Executive Officer of Hero Electric, Sohinder Gill said that in 2022, one such hurdle was the carpet bombing of a tirade of malicious carefully curated incessant campaigns to bring down the top E2W players including Hero.

“These faceless Swiss-based mails slowly spread their net to 12 EV players, leaving only the legacy players untouched. These mischievous elements were able to pull down our volumes to half of what had been planned but could not deprive us of the market leadership position,” Gill said.

According to the industry body Society Of Manufacturers Of (SMEV), blockage of Rs 1,100 crore plus subsidy of the majority of the players for many months has squeezed the working capital of major OEMs, resulting in slow down in sales.

In a recent statement, SMEV said though the E2W industry performance in 2022 looks positive with sales of around 6 lakh units, the volumes are not keeping up with the projections made by Niti Aayog and many other research agencies.

“There could be more than 20 per cent shortfall in the projections made by NITI Aayog of 1 million units for the full FY23,” SMEV said in the statement.

As per the SMEV, if the subsidy issue is not resolved quickly, it may adversely affect the FY24 volumes that are projected to be 2 million plus units.

The government halted the subsidies of many during September after receiving complaints mainly related to violation of Phased Manufacturing Programme (PMP) guidelines and these had been referred to the International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT) and Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) testing agencies for re-verification.

As per VAHAN data, E2W industry witnessed a 15 per cent dip in sales in December raising red flags for the industry. A total of 64,346 units were sold in December compared to 76,597 units in November.



