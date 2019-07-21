Electric vehicle start-up SmartE gets Rs 100-crore investment from Mitsui

-
ALSO READ
Electric fleet companies help make business of small EVs viable
Nearly 400,000 electric vehicles in India, UP leads race, Delhi at 2nd spot
Early EV trends in India
Delhi govt's EV target for 2024: 25% of new vehicles to be electric
Giving EVs a push: Mahindra eyes huge orders, to ramp up production
-
Electric vehicle (EV) start-up SmartE has raised Rs 100 crore from Japanese major trading house Mitsui & Co in a Series B funding round. In addition to the capital, Mitsui will bring to SmartE multiple synergies through its existing businesses in the EV domain to enable the company for long-term growth.
Founded in 2014, SmartE provides electric mobility services and focuses on offering shared last-mile connectivity. It has moved over 35 million commuters till date. With its fleet of nearly 1,000 electric three-wheelers in Delhi-NCR, it moves around 100,000 commuters daily.
The company will use the funding to rapidly increase its fleet size within Delhi-NCR as well as other key cities around the country. It will also use the funds to significantly ramp up its charging infra network to offer both plug-in vehicle charging and battery swapping solutions.
“We are committed to transforming the last-mile connectivity paradigm in the country and to creating a global benchmark for electric mobility adoption,” said Goldie Srivastava, co-founder and chief executive of SmartE. He said last-mile connectivity was a $42-billion opportunity in the country and was growing at a compound annual growth rate of 11 per cent. The segment is mainly served by traditional three-wheelers, cycle, and e-rickshaws. Srivastava said 98 per cent of SmartE’s riders pay Rs 10 to cover a distance of 2-3 kms.
SmartE said it had built India’s largest EV charging infrastructure, spread across five large park and charge hubs with a capacity to concurrently charge more than 800 electric three-wheelers. SmartE is also the official last-mile connectivity partner to Delhi Metro, offering its services across multiple metro stations in Delhi, Gurugram, and Faridabad.
“Growing urbanisation in Delhi-NCR is driving demand for transportation, placing a greater burden on the environment,” said Shinichiro Omachi, managing director of Mitsui & Co. India.
"We are proud to partner with SmartE, a true pioneer in the electric mobility service space, who shares our commitment to sustainable business development and alleviating pain points to improve living standards for communities," said Omachi.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU