Emami Q3 consolidated PAT up 5% at Rs 220 cr, revenue rises 4% to Rs 972 cr

FMCG firm, Emami, recorded a 5.05 per cent increase in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 219.52 crore in the quarter ended December 31. The company’s PAT in the year-ago period had stood at Rs 208.96 crore.

Consolidated revenues grew by 4 per cent to Rs 971.85 crore. The company said that the quarter witnessed high inflation leading to a deceleration in consumer demand and gross margins at 67.4 per cent contracted by 300 basis points due to spike in key raw material prices.

EBITDA at Rs 342 crore was however flat over last year. The company said that its domestic business grew by 3 per cent on a year-on-year basis over a base of 16 per cent growth in previous year, translating into a 2 year CAGR of 9 per cent. Modern trade grew by 14 per cent and e-commerce continued its robust run growing by 75 per cent over previous year.

In Q3FY22, the salience of new age channels increased to 14 per cent of domestic revenues.

The board approved a buyback of shares of the company’s fully paid-up equity shares for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 162 crore. The buyback price will not exceed Rs 550 per share.