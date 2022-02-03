Emami Q3 consolidated PAT up 5% at Rs 220 cr, revenue rises 4% to Rs 972 cr

-
ALSO READ
Emami PAT up 56% to Rs 185 cr in Q2FY22, revenue grows 7% to Rs 789 cr
What are the new and old income tax regimes?
TMS Ep93: Netflix in India, PwC's Ranen Banerjee, markets, tax types
What are direct and indirect taxes?
Silver lining for FMCG companies as sector posts robust 37% growth in Q1
-
FMCG firm, Emami, recorded a 5.05 per cent increase in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 219.52 crore in the quarter ended December 31. The company’s PAT in the year-ago period had stood at Rs 208.96 crore.
Consolidated revenues grew by 4 per cent to Rs 971.85 crore. The company said that the quarter witnessed high inflation leading to a deceleration in consumer demand and gross margins at 67.4 per cent contracted by 300 basis points due to spike in key raw material prices.
EBITDA at Rs 342 crore was however flat over last year. The company said that its domestic business grew by 3 per cent on a year-on-year basis over a base of 16 per cent growth in previous year, translating into a 2 year CAGR of 9 per cent. Modern trade grew by 14 per cent and e-commerce continued its robust run growing by 75 per cent over previous year.
In Q3FY22, the salience of new age channels increased to 14 per cent of domestic revenues.
The board approved a buyback of shares of the company’s fully paid-up equity shares for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 162 crore. The buyback price will not exceed Rs 550 per share.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU