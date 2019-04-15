Emami's Navratna plots its debut into the Rs 1,000-crore club

Originally launched as an ayurvedic hair oil, especially effective as a coolant during the country’s steaming summer months, Emami’s Navratna brand is now a Rs 750 crore property with several variants of hair oil and body talc in its portfolio.

Poised to become the company’s first Rs 1000 crore brand in the next two years, Emami has brought on board Varun Dhawan as brand ambassador, lined up new extensions and is following an aggressive marketing plan even as it puts its distribution might behind taking Navratna deeper into the hinterland. The extensions route has ...