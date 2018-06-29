The fairest one: Emami- Hindustan Unilever spat revives an old brand war

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) and Emami are at loggerheads yet again—this time over the socially pilloried but hugely popular, fairness creams category. Emami has taken objection to the latest advertising for ‘Men’s Fair & Lovely’ by HUL, alleging that it tarnishes the image of its Fair & Handsome brand for men’s fairness creams.

While a court order has taken the offending advertisement off air, many are surprised by the renewed aggression in the category and ask if this is a precursor to pitched battles in the future. This is not the first time the two have clashed; ...